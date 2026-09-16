The government is abolishing road tax for cars and motorbikes (for 2027 only). Meloni: “I want to see this through to the end of the parliamentary term”

The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the decree-law, which also includes the abolition by 2027 of road tax for cars with an engine power of up to 80 kW and for motorcycles. Prime Minister The aim is to ease the tax burden on car or motorbike ownership for a very wide range of Italians. Meloni appeared at a press conference to present the measures adopted by the Council of Ministers, flanked by the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, and the Minister for the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. "Whilst others talk about wealth taxes, we are scrapping a tax on ownership," the Prime Minister wrote on social media. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated: “Today, the Government is scrapping one of the taxes most hated by Italians”. According to the government, the measure applies to small and medium-powered cars – those largely used by families for daily journeys. The exemption also applies to motorbikes, but each citizen will be entitled to only one concession; it covers all motorbikes and over 70 per cent of cars currently on the road, totalling around 14.5 million vehicles.Meloni appeared at a press conference to present the measures adopted by the Council of Ministers, flanked by the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, and the Minister for the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. "Whilst others talk about wealth taxes, we are scrapping a tax on ownership," the Prime Minister wrote on social media.

“I have read reports – I don’t know where they come from – about Meloni’s constant temptation to call an election,” said the Prime Minister during the press conference. “I have always been very clear: I would like to see out the term of this legislature; I have always prided myself on the stability of this government. We are accused of failing to provide effective solutions, and then, when we do, we are accused of engaging in electoral manoeuvring. The government’s measures must not be interpreted as being driven by electoral interests; others have done that.” For this reason, “we intend to continue governing for as long as I have this strong and solid majority.”

On the electoral law: “When the amendment on preferential voting failed to pass in the Chamber of Deputies, I heard from various quarters that the government did not have the confidence of Parliament and the Chambers; therefore, I believe it is a matter of clarity to put the government’s confidence in a law that incorporates preferential voting. Here too, I would like to say that I am pleased with the measure that will grant citizens the right to choose the coalition, the candidate for Prime Minister, the manifesto, and their MP.” In her view: "It is an electoral law that allows citizens a great deal of choice; I believe it is a step forward from which everyone will benefit," she added.

Measures to tackle high fuel prices

In addition to the exemption from vehicle tax for 2027, the Council of Ministers’ agenda included measures to tackle high fuel prices, with the excise duty discount due to expire today: “We have deliberated at length, and have come to the conclusion that, faced with a conflict that shows no sign of ending, and with a global trend of rising prices, we believe that continuing to focus on countering price rises is not the main course of action to follow, at least not in the medium term, because it is extremely costly and because it is a form of support that is distributed indiscriminately rather than concentrating resources on those who need them most,” said the Prime Minister on this point during a press conference.

The Prime Minister has therefore announced that the 10-cents-per-litre reduction in excise duty on diesel will be extended for a further week; taking VAT into account, this amounts to a reduction of approximately 12.2 cents. “We will then apply a lower excise duty reduction until 5 October – 5 cents, or 6 cents when VAT is taken into account,” she added. From 6 October onwards, she continued, “the sliding-scale excise duty mechanism will come into play again: from that date, we will once more channel the government’s increased revenue into lowering the price at the pump”.

As mentioned earlier, the exemption from road tax will therefore only be introduced in 2027 and applies to cars with a power output not exceeding 80 kW, i.e. approximately 109 horsepower. If a single person owns more than one car that meets the criteria, the exemption will automatically apply to the one with the lowest power output; where power outputs are equal, the exemption will apply to the car for which the road tax would have been the lowest. The measure also applies to motorcycles and mopeds, but for these, the exemption applies only to those who do not also own a car within the 80 kW threshold. In this case too, if there is more than one vehicle, the relief applies to just one vehicle, selected on the basis of power or, for mopeds, the date of first registration. “Vehicle tax is collected by the regions; we are not introducing a measure that someone else will have to pay for. We will transfer the shortfall in revenue to the regions,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Reactions

"The Council of Ministers has decided to abolish road tax for small and medium-powered cars – those used mainly by families for daily travel – extending the exemption to motorbikes as well, with just one concession per citizen. ‘A genuine wealth tax is being scrapped – one less tax for millions of Italians,’ said the President of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, a long-standing advocate of this campaign led entirely by Forza Italia. “I am certain,” he continued, “that this flagship measure will be widely appreciated by the public and will help to strengthen support for a government that is performing well and which, for the past four years, has continued to work to reduce the tax burden.” In conclusion, he spoke about Prime Minister Meloni: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has decided to push ahead with a simple, clear and easily communicable measure: the abolition of the vehicle tax is an important sign of consideration for families and confirms the commitment to continue on the path of tax reduction.”