The CGIL is split in two beneath the surface of an all-encompassing Landini-ism

The ‘lider maximo’ of Corso d’Italia was due to step down next January but has in fact extended his term until the next congress, which will be held only after the general election. Between now and then (when?), Landini will be able to keep an eye on the expiry of numerous terms of office at the head of regional organisations and sectoral trade unions, and will therefore be able to influence the race for the leadership to some extent; for the time being, apart from Di Palma, it seems that only Sorrentino is in the running. Very close to former secretary Susanna Camusso, Sorrentino’s name was also mentioned as a potential leader eight years ago, but her chances were subsequently crushed in the grip of the Landini–Colla rivalry. Now it seems her time has come again, but the dominance of the former FIOM members within the CGIL is overwhelming, and in any case, the race is a long one. The most interesting aspect – and one that bodes for further developments – is that, beneath the surface of Landini’s all-encompassing influence, the national secretariat is already divided into two camps, which are reportedly of equal strength. What divides the secretaries, however, is not a negative assessment of the leader’s political and trade union choices, but rather – though this is no small matter – a challenge to his leadership methods. A form of despotism that is hardly ‘enlightened’. It is precisely because of this existing rift – which never leaks out to the outside world – that Landini has taken all the aforementioned precautions to ensure the new secretaries are elected. He did not want the two factions to find new reasons to clash and, perhaps, through a vote on individual candidates, to derail one or the other’s career. But the calculation of this strategist of engineered consensus was only partially successful, as evidenced precisely by both the low percentage of votes in favour compared to previous landslide victories and the 77 who explicitly voted ‘no’.