Politicsthe interview
•
Rabbi attacked in Milan. Meghnagi (Jewish Community): “It’s the fault of the Left, who are saying no to the anti-Semitism bill. Are they waiting for someone to die?”
The incident took place in Milan this afternoon. The president of the Jewish community said: “I was attacked simply for being Jewish. What are the PD, AVS and M5S waiting for to pass the bill currently being debated in Parliament?”
16 SEP 26
Last updated: 06:51 PM
Translated by AI
In Milan, a 60-year-old rabbi was insulted and beaten by three men whilst waiting for a bus in the Bande Nere area. This is according to a report by the president of the Jewish Community, Walker Meghnagi: he was kicked, punched and spat on, and his hat was snatched off and trampled underfoot. “A very serious incident in a long series of incidents that are not even reported. He was attacked simply for being Jewish,” Meghnagi told Il Foglio. “I believe the blame for what is happening lies with those who oppose the passage of the anti-Semitism bill. I am addressing the PD, AVS and M5S: what are you waiting for to vote for it? Are you waiting for someone to die?”
The police are investigating and, according to ANSA, have already identified the attackers. It is right to await the outcome of the investigation. But it is not right to wait until people are beaten up to realise that anti-Semitism is a problem. Even in Milan. This applies on the streets and within institutions. Perhaps this is another reason why the anti-Semitism bill – approved by the Senate and now under consideration by the Chamber of Deputies – should be discussed seriously: it adopts the IHRA definition and expressly safeguards freedom of political criticism and freedom of expression. Every piece of legislation is open to debate. What we cannot do is pretend that the problem is a figment of the imagination. This is also the backdrop to the very strong statements made by Meghnagi to our newspaper: “Is it really possible that we have to wait for someone to die before passing the bill?”