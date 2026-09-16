Following Fedez, Beppe Grillo will be in Rome at the end of September: “A party? I neither confirm nor deny it”

A long post and a selfie. The one featuring Beppe Grillo with former M5S MP Marco Bella, one of the very few to have remained by the former leader’s side in recent times. It was Bella himself who posted it on Facebook, along with a lengthy post discussing the possibility of Grillo forming a new party. “Beppe,” writes Bella, “is in superb form – for his birthday he swam four kilometres – and is absolutely determined to reclaim the name and symbol of the Movement, given that they belong to him not only by right (see the 2021 ruling by the Court of Genoa) but, above all, in practice, having literally invested millions of his own money since 2009 to defend the symbol against a series of legal cases brought against him”. After a series of reflections on the right and the left and on the issues that Conte is said to have abandoned by choosing to position himself in the progressive camp, Bella finally replies: “Am I helping Grillo to form a new party? I neither confirm nor deny it.”