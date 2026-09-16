PoliticsThe former regulator’s moves
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Following Fedez, Beppe Grillo will be in Rome at the end of September: “A party? I neither confirm nor deny it”
Former M5S MP Marco Bella posted a selfie on Facebook with the comedian, accompanied by a lengthy post which, in short, does not rule out the possibility of a new political party. Meanwhile, another former M5S MP, Elio Lanutti, reports that Grillo will be in Rome, at his historic headquarters at the Hotel Forum, at the end of the month – coinciding with the dates of ‘Nova’, a sort of assembly of Conte’s Movement.
16 SEP 26
Last updated: 05:45 PM
Translated by AI
A long post and a selfie. The one featuring Beppe Grillo with former M5S MP Marco Bella, one of the very few to have remained by the former leader’s side in recent times. It was Bella himself who posted it on Facebook, along with a lengthy post discussing the possibility of Grillo forming a new party. “Beppe,” writes Bella, “is in superb form – for his birthday he swam four kilometres – and is absolutely determined to reclaim the name and symbol of the Movement, given that they belong to him not only by right (see the 2021 ruling by the Court of Genoa) but, above all, in practice, having literally invested millions of his own money since 2009 to defend the symbol against a series of legal cases brought against him”. After a series of reflections on the right and the left and on the issues that Conte is said to have abandoned by choosing to position himself in the progressive camp, Bella finally replies: “Am I helping Grillo to form a new party? I neither confirm nor deny it.”
Another former Five Star Movement MP, Elio Lanutti – who remains very close to the movement’s founder – has also posted a comment below; it is he who reports that Grillo will be in Rome, at his historic headquarters at the Hotel Forum, at the end of September. This coincides with the final days of ‘Nova’, a sort of assembly of Conte’s Five Star Movement intended to decide on its programme.