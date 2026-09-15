The summit of the Democratic Party’s ‘correntone’ faction in Montepulciano has been postponed. It will now take place from 23 to 25 October

The meeting of the so-called ‘correntone’ led by Franceschini, Orlando and Speranza will no longer take place on the first weekend of October in Montepulciano, as originally planned, but has been rescheduled for the weekend of 23, 24 and 25 October 2026. Originally, the Montepulciano event had been scheduled for the same dates as Matteo Renzi’s ‘Leopolda’ in Florence (2–4 October 2026), creating a logistical clash between the two gatherings. With the new schedule, the ‘correntone’ avoids a direct clash with Renzi’s event. The debate on the electoral law, which is due to reach the Chamber of Deputies on 28 September, also played a part in this decision. All the leading figures from the broad coalition are expected to be invited to the event, with the aim of building a united front ahead of the upcoming political deadlines.