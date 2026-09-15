Tajani’s ‘purges’. He warns the FI minority (and Marina B). And he secures his position with party membership cards

This is also why, to those who had accused him of turning Forza Italia into a party of membership cards, the Deputy Prime Minister remarked: “Membership is a great sign of belonging. It signals a great desire to win.” Tajani had long pondered what the right occasion would be to “send a signal”. He did so at the end of a very heated summer for Forza Italia. This was a period in which internal disputes had mounted up. The regional congresses proceeded with ratification-only procedures; the one in Campania, which saw Martusciello crowned leader, has just taken place and, according to a group of MPs from the region, will be followed by legal disputes in court. In short, the gist of his speech is being interpreted by many as: ‘he doesn’t want to change a thing’. What is certain is that, in Tajani’s view, the season of regional congresses is set to continue. Indeed, the regional congress in Lazio is due to take place on 26 and 27 September. There too, the election of the outgoing regional coordinator, Senator Claudio Fazzone, as secretary will be a mere formality. He, like the Foreign Minister, hails from the Ciociaria region. A few days earlier, on 19 September, following Minister Casellati’s interim leadership, Forza Italia Basilicata will officially pass into the hands of the regional president, Vito Bardi. It is a slow and gradual consolidation of Tajani’s political landscape, with the secretary aiming to reach the next congress (scheduled to take place after the general election) with virtually only loyalists in the various regions. And in Piedmont? There, the coordinator is none other than Minister Zangrillo. Perhaps partly due to the criticism over the summer, the situation has remained at a standstill, not least at the behest of President Alberto Cirio, who is now increasingly aligned with the national secretariat’s positions. So much so that it had been suggested it might take place in September, but in all likelihood it will be postponed until at least October, if not later. Also in Montesilvano, on this subject, Tajani returned to the campaign for reducing bureaucracy – the announcement of which, made without his involvement, had greatly annoyed the Minister for the Public Administration (a plan that has remained a dead letter) – adding that “the work of Zangrillo and Casellati has been commendable, but more needs to be done”.