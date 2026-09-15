PoliticsEXCLUSIVE
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Salvini meets the Russian ambassador and speaks on Moscow television
The Deputy Prime Minister is meeting Aleksej Vladimirovič Paramonov in Milan alongside Italian companies operating in Russia. His interview with the broadcaster’s correspondent in Italy will be broadcast tonight on Rossija 1.
15 SEP 26
Last updated: 04:24 PM
Translated by AI
From Russia with love, news reaches us of an interview with Matteo Salvini granted to the main channel of the Russian public broadcaster. According to Il Foglio, this took place in the presence of the Russian ambassador to Italy, Aleksej Vladimirovič Paramonov, who was in Milan yesterday alongside Italian-Russian businesses and Salvini. A lengthy conversation, then. The interview with the Rossija 1 correspondent is scheduled for broadcast this evening and took place on the sidelines of a meeting with Italian businesses organised by the Deputy Prime Minister and the entrepreneur Vittorio Torrembini.
Salvini – whom the Kremlin’s friends swear is a trending topic in Russia today – is reported to have spoken of how important it is to consolidate Italy’s national interest in its relationship with Moscow. As a champion of business, he is said to have retraced the stages of the thaw, first cultural (with the pavilion in Venice) and then economic (with his repeated virtual conferences). During the Venice Biennale, on closer inspection, the Lega secretary was the subject of a report on the Moscow news programme. In perfect Russian – that is to say, dubbed – the Deputy Prime Minister said: “Art is art!”. From art to business, here he is again tonight: we’re all on Telegram or Channel One.