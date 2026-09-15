Salvini – whom the Kremlin’s friends swear is a trending topic in Russia today – is reported to have spoken of how important it is to consolidate Italy’s national interest in its relationship with Moscow. As a champion of business, he is said to have retraced the stages of the thaw, first cultural (with the pavilion in Venice) and then economic (with his repeated virtual conferences). During the Venice Biennale, on closer inspection, the Lega secretary was the subject of a report on the Moscow news programme. In perfect Russian – that is to say, dubbed – the Deputy Prime Minister said: “Art is art!”. From art to business, here he is again tonight: we’re all on Telegram or Channel One.