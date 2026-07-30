Tajani’s factions. New clash over preferences. Party conferences postponed (and there is a splinter group in Campania)

And to think that the secretary had intended the meeting to serve as a means of ironing out differences. The Deputy Prime Minister is pushing for the amendment sought by Prime Minister Meloni to be approved. Meanwhile, the Berlusconi faction, led by the group leader in the Senate, wants greater autonomy. For this reason, among the critical voices, there were those who explained to Tajani that “in the end we’ll vote, but let it be clear that it’s your choice”. Emerging from the meeting in public, the Foreign Minister was unable to show more than a half-hearted openness: “It has been decided that any amendment introducing the issue of preferences may be considered favourably. But we want there to be a discussion amongst the centre-right parties before the amendment is tabled, with the aim of reaching an agreement’. In the words of deputy group leader Roberto Rosso, ‘for now, our position is a “maybe”’. Among the changes sought by the Craxi wing is the restoration of gender alternation in the expression of preferences regarding list leaders; without this, the negotiations may not even get off the ground. There will be time to meet, given that the debate on the Stabilicum begins today in the Constitutional Affairs Committee and the deadline for tabling amendments has been set for 1 September (with the bill due to reach the Chamber on 9 September and the final vote scheduled for 15 September). And to think that Senate President Ignazio La Russa’s decision to rule the amendment on ‘dragnet wiretaps’ inadmissible during the scrutiny of the Justice and Immigration Decree was intended precisely to defuse these tensions within the majority. Meanwhile, Tajani is trying to take his mind off the internal chaos by presenting the programme for the FI Youth festival ‘Azzurra libertà’ and promising a ‘sparkling election campaign’.