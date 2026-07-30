Journalist Valentina Pelliccia: “I was used as a pawn against the government. Sigfrido is a saint”

Rome. Another woman. For the cynics, another petal on Sigfrido’s rose. But who, really, is Ms Pelliccia? The Valentina who, thanks to the sweltering summer heat, has been dominating the Roman gossip circuit for weeks? “They’ve been creating a distorted image of me since April,” journalist Valentina Pelliccia tells Il Foglio. “But I think I know who and why… Although I’m not accusing anyone.” We don’t press the issue. “I was exploited first against Minister Valditara, then against the left via Ranucci. But you know, I’m tired of being used.” We can imagine. “In my view, I’m just a pawn.” In what sense? “I can’t say. But they used me in a shameful way at first to go against the government, the Lega and the right in general, then to go against poor Sigfrido.” Before we can ask – before the thought takes shape – she says it herself: “It’s not really in my nature to be the mistress of married men.” We would not have been upset if the opposite were true, and we would not have asked. In any case, you and Ranucci are very close. Are you friends? “Yes, we respect each other. You see, I think he’s a very brave person, unlike many so-called investigative journalists.” For example? “I won’t name names, again, but there are plenty of journalists who lack any real knowledge. He’s been a journalist for years, and he’s certainly not the sort of man who wants to be the centre of attention…”. Are you sure about that? “Look, if I don’t agree with some of his reports, I can tell him so, but in private. In any case, Ranucci is the sort of person who takes the heat on his own doorstep. And that’s proof of his worth”. After Rita De Crescenzo and Maria Rosaria Boccia – the semi-fictional ladies from the books – now you’ve joined the list too, Valentina. Are you one of his sources? “No. I’m not one of his sources, as has been written. I don’t know Boccia, nor do I know Lavitola. I’m very surprised, though, by the journalistic oversimplification, the way people think that I must either be a lover or a source.” The general consensus… “It’s unthinkable that a man and a woman could be friends.” Don’t tell us that. “I admire Sigfrido. I appreciate that he has given up so many aspects of his private life. He’s a good person.” Lately, some people have been trying to portray him as a womaniser. “Can you believe it? The very idea makes me want to cry…” Yes. Even though Ranucci has published a book in which he recounts, with the meticulousness of a scribe, several of his erotic encounters… “I didn’t know that and I don’t like it.” Perhaps, though, they were fictionalised. “Well, that’s different.” It’s presented, in any case, as an autobiography. “I wouldn’t have done that.” In any case, do you think women find Ranucci attractive? “What a nasty question.” You’re right. But let’s play along with this human comedy. How do women see him? “Well. I don’t know. I wouldn’t say he’s ugly, but I wouldn’t pass him off as an Adonis either. Let’s just say he’s not my type.” Do you think he’s a hero? “To me, he’s a saint.” Boccia told us that too. “I see him from a profound, intellectual perspective.” Did he send you those audio clips about the Mafia and Freemasonry published by La Verità? Why? “I’d rather not talk about it.” Was he your mentor? “In a way, yes. I’m very interested in investigative journalism.” In fact, you’re a journalist yourself. Is that right? “Yes, a freelance journalist.” Tell us a bit about yourself. “People call me an influencer, but I studied law; I study and take an interest in artificial intelligence; I’ve been a guest at summits, including one in November in the Arab countries. I have a tremendous desire to learn, and yes: I’ve written for Il Tempo, briefly for Il Messaggero, and then an important article on the value of failure published in Harvard Business Review Italia, where CEOs publish their work.” A real bookworm. Who would have thought it? “I take photos with politicians, even with Meloni, simply because it’s nice to have a memento of the conferences.” The understated charm of round-table discussions. “Yes, but I’ve never taken selfies to show off, like other women…” We don’t want to know who. “No, no. In my case, it’s often the photographers themselves who snap me at the end of the meetings.” Do you think a lot of the gossip stems from your good looks, which are very much on display on social media? “Thank you for the question and for the compliment.” You’re welcome. “Well, this is a good opportunity to take a step forward. Why do pretty or striking women always have to be seen as someone’s lover?” Because life, at times, is like a soap opera. “It’s just a subculture.” Of course. But don’t let it bother you.