In Veneto, the truce between Stefani and Zaia (who is considering a break) has already come to an end

This small group extends well beyond the former president’s management team. Councillor Rosanna Conte, whom many believe is wavering towards Vannacci, shares their view: between the Doge and the general, she still chooses the former. Then there is the geographical issue, which is no less thorny. The local branches of the League have accused the Stefani administration of being too Padua-centric: once again, it comes as no surprise that the political centre of gravity has shifted from Treviso to the province of the newly elected mayor. But at this level, when it comes to appointments, it was hard to imagine. So the Veronese League flew into a rage, with Paolo Borchia – certainly no Zaian himself – acting as their mouthpiece: “We’ve reached a crossroads; I’ve never seen anything like this in 26 years of party activism.” And so it happens that the domino effect has reached the Council too. Even Filippo Rigo – who is very close to Borchia – finds himself joining the battle led by Marcato and his allies. Transitive property.