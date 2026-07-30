Politicsin Veneto
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In Veneto, the truce between Stefani and Zaia (who is considering a break) has already come to an end
The regional president and some of his close allies in the Lega continue to disavow the Doge. The formation of a new group in the Regional Council is a real possibility: ideally, reviving that famous ‘Zaia List’ invoked during the election campaign
30 JUL 26
Translated by AI
Photo: Ansa
Venice. Once again, the Lega is trembling. Once again, the Veneto region is in the grip of internal strife. Alberto Stefani’s regional truce lasted just long enough for him to take office. For beneath the governor, the Council is already facing a showdown: Zaiani supporters versus non-Zaiani supporters, the past versus the future. With the old guard close to the ‘Doge’ threatening to break ranks. The casus belli came during Monday’s session – which Stefani did not attend – when, from the PD benches, the financial management of major events during Zaia’s last term in office was criticised, from the Olympics to the Pedemontana motorway. In short, the opposition acting like the opposition. The issue is that the majority isn’t acting like a majority: Riccardo Barbisan, the Lega group leader, takes it upon himself to defend Stefani but not the actions of his predecessor. Consternation in the chamber. Francesco Calzavara, former councillor for the Budget, breaks the silence: “Since nobody’s speaking, I’ll do it.” He is echoed by Roberto Marcato, his former colleague in the Economic Development department: “If we’re a problem for you, we’ll leave.”
Even members of FdI recognise the concerns of Zaia’s supporters, because there is an objective continuity between the two administrations that Stefani’s camp stubbornly refuses to acknowledge. Admittedly, Zaia’s aura is somewhat of a burden. But there is a world of difference between that and damnatio memoriae. An initial sign had already emerged last autumn: Stefani organised a party to celebrate the electoral triumph; Salvini was there, whilst the Doge wasn’t even invited. An oversight, perhaps. But then the focus shifted from form to substance. Existing projects – from the Padua hospital to the trade bill – were rewritten, simply to stamp the new administration’s name on them. And the most experienced councillors end up relegated to marginal roles: Sonia Brescacin, a staunch supporter of Luca, is the first to switch to the Mixed Group in record time. From today, she may not be the only one. The list is long. Elisa De Berti, Zaia’s long-standing deputy, shakes her head. And then there are Manuela Lanzarin, Cristiano Corazzari, Roberta Vianello, Stefano Marcon and Giorgia Bedin. Not to mention, of course, Calzavara and Marcato: the latter had even stood as a candidate for the regional secretariat three years ago, only to back down following the forced manoeuvre that brought Stefani to power – orchestrated by Salvini, and which, it must be said, Zaia endorsed at the time.
This small group extends well beyond the former president’s management team. Councillor Rosanna Conte, whom many believe is wavering towards Vannacci, shares their view: between the Doge and the general, she still chooses the former. Then there is the geographical issue, which is no less thorny. The local branches of the League have accused the Stefani administration of being too Padua-centric: once again, it comes as no surprise that the political centre of gravity has shifted from Treviso to the province of the newly elected mayor. But at this level, when it comes to appointments, it was hard to imagine. So the Veronese League flew into a rage, with Paolo Borchia – certainly no Zaian himself – acting as their mouthpiece: “We’ve reached a crossroads; I’ve never seen anything like this in 26 years of party activism.” And so it happens that the domino effect has reached the Council too. Even Filippo Rigo – who is very close to Borchia – finds himself joining the battle led by Marcato and his allies. Transitive property.
These are significant figures – more than half of the League’s councillors: the majority cannot afford to lose them. Yet the risk is real. What happens now? Former councillors close to Zaia are struggling to understand the hostility from the Stefani camp, but they are taking note of it. The creation of a new group in the Regional Council is a real possibility: ideally reviving that famous ‘Zaia List’ invoked during the election campaign – though it could also have a different name; ‘Terra veneta’, for example, is a favourite. The idea is to emphasise belonging to an era, rather than to a person. Behind the scenes, in fact, it is also known that Zaia is not a political leader: he waits, content in silence. And should a winning situation arise, there he is to plant his flag. Until then, he lets things take their course. Given the facts on the ground, in fact, there is no need to lift a finger.