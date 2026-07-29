United against the No Tav threat, learning from recent history

It would be appropriate, on this issue – regardless of the differing stances of the political camps on matters of public order – to swiftly establish a round-table discussion or, at the very least, a dialogue that makes it clear that, when it comes to terrorist threats, Italy remains united, just as it was during previous terrible trials. The violence in Val di Susa has been condemned by all political parties, and this is already a useful starting point – essential for building a shared understanding – which, of course, does not negate the differences that remain and must remain between the various political and social groups (as was also the case, incidentally, during the struggle against the Red Brigades). Given the duties he performs, the Minister of the Interior is likely responsible for initiating the practical development of this necessary new – or, rather, renewed – anti-terrorist unity, which would also be useful in supporting the work of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies in the crackdown that is obviously necessary.