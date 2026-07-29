Tajani makes a mess of Safe; the EU warns Italy. Guerini: “Embarrassing”. Conte: “They’re suffering from Vannacci psychosis”

, they read the news agency report: “What does that mean?” In Europe, the Commission spokesperson initially congratulated the government, but once she realised it was a mistake, she asked irritably: “Italy must clarify; there is no time to waste.” Lorenzo Guerini tells Il Foglio: “It’s another episode in an embarrassing spectacle.” Giuseppe Conte dons his white coat and makes the diagnosis: “It’s a clear symptom of Vannacci psychosis.” Rather than the SAFE programme, they’ll be giving us Autan. The ‘Vannacci bug’ has now infected Tajani too. After Salvini, another has been caught out by Vannacci, suffering from the ‘overtaking syndrome’: Tajani, the Minister of Sincerity. He declared in the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee: “We have requested the SAFE for 14.9 billion”, but was forced to correct himself, clarifying: “We have reserved the SAFE and will draw up our proposal by the end of the year.” At Palazzo Chigithey read the news agency report: “What does that mean?”Lorenzo Guerini tells Il Foglio: “It’s another episode in an embarrassing spectacle.” Giuseppe Conte dons his white coat and makes the diagnosis: “It’s a clear symptom of Vannacci psychosis.” Rather than the SAFE programme, they’ll be giving us Autan.

Italy? It’s that country where the Foreign Secretary is made to look a fool for uttering a statement of common sense and where his allies hound him: ‘What on earth are you on about?’. Claudio Borghi goes on a rampage like Agamemnon because “Parliament decides”. Tajani declares, in line with Meloni, the PD and those who care about Europe and its defence, that we will request the SAFE fund, and that those expenditures are necessary. He does so in the perfect setting – Parliament, the committee – but he puts it badly. He corrects himself, but it’s not enough. Alarm bells ring at Chigi; Meloni is incredulous. Salvini is the only one laughing it off. Crosetto, another who has always explained the reasons for activating the EU loan, remains perplexed – not because of the content, let’s be clear, but simply because, with Vannacci around, what one thinks can no longer be said, not out loud, and because activating SAFE or other credit lines is a decision for Giorgetti. Parliament’s vote is needed. Military spending is ‘unpopular’ – as Meloni puts it – and we mustn’t scare the Italians, who are already in the thick of an election campaign centred on petrol prices and tough talk. It would all be much simpler if the League did not have to play catch-up with Vannacci, if Meloni did not have to watch this general – who bears no responsibility – showing off about SAFE every day: “Enough of serving the interests of multinationals and international finance; enough of the ‘Draghi agenda’.” Lately, Tajani has also joined in; he sees his Forza Italia almost neck-and-neck with the National Front in the polls and needs to signal his independence from Meloni. We’ve reached the point where Forza Italia’s summer get-together at the clay-pigeon shooting club (as one FI MP confided: “As usual, Stefano Cuzzilla, the chairman of Terna, and Barelli will be there, trying to be funny, and we’ll even have to laugh at their jokes”) is the event of the day.

Let’s hear from Giuseppe Conte, who knows a thing or two about military spending (and doesn’t want to increase it): “There’s a Vannacci psychosis, and the latest victim is Tajani. After settling scores with Salvini, Vannacci has turned his attention to Tajani and Meloni. Vannacci is hurting Meloni; he’s making her suffer. It’s like watching a thief ransacking your home whilst you’re forced to stand by and do nothing. Vannacci is the one thing Meloni can no longer speak of.” In short, it began as a slip of the tongue by Tajani, but within a few hours it laid bare the cracks in the government: defence, justice, electoral law. Lorenzo Guerini, the former minister, who has not stopped calling for the SAFE and explaining to the left – including the M5S – that a common defence is needed, advises Meloni: “Make a decision and put an end to this farce that has even earned us a reprimand from the Committee today.” Enzo Amendola, in a joint session with Peppe Provenzano and Nico Stumpo, issues a joint statement: “Tajani thinks you can book the SAFE just as you’d book a table in Fregene.” Marina Berlusconi is too far away to realise that Tajani is melting like an ice cream in the sun. He’s suffering. Even Benedetto Della Vedova shows Christian compassion: “For once he’d broken a story, he had to correct himself and face the Commission’s reprimand.”