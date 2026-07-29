Mentana and the non-competition clause with La7

Italian television news is synonymous with Mentana, and there isn’t a single publisher who doesn’t think of Mentana when it comes to running television channels and daily newspapers. The publisher of La Repubblica, Theo Kyriakou, and the CEO, Mirja Cartia D’Asero, intend to launch an all-news channel, and Mentana is the most natural choice. The relationship between Cairo and Mentana has been a long-running success story. The non-competition clause would rule out him taking the helm of Italian newspapers, television channels and online publications, unless there is some flash of creativity – which is always possible. Mentana is also a publisher; he founded the Open website, and at 71 he is keen to continue producing great journalism. Regardless of the clauses.