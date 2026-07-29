Grillo attacks the M5S: "The revolutionaries have discovered the corridors of power. The Movement has lost its identity"

“The Five Star Movement has lost its identity and, above all, its ‘difference’. There is little point in observing the anthropological transformation of its leading figures; it is the same old story: the new becomes old, the revolutionaries discover the corridors of power and the intentions that pave the road to hell – complete with a toll.” The person accusing the Five Star Movement of straying from its roots is not just anyone, but its very own founder, “Si sono montati la testa senza leggere le istruzioni”. And so, with this intervention, Grillo has returned after a long silence to address, in a highly critical manner, the Movement that “was born out of a popular sentiment that continues to exist, even if those who were supposed to represent it have stopped listening to it”, he recalls. There is little point in observing the anthropological transformation of its leading figures; it is the same old story: the new becomes old, the revolutionaries discover the corridors of power and the intentions that pave the road to hell – complete with a toll.” The person accusing the Five Star Movement of straying from its roots is not just anyone, but its very own founder, Beppe Grillo , who has written a long blog post with a title that leaves no room for ambiguity:And so, with this intervention, Grillo has returned after a long silence to address, in a highly critical manner, the Movement that “was born out of a popular sentiment that continues to exist, even if those who were supposed to represent it have stopped listening to it”, he recalls.

However, the timing does not appear to be entirely coincidental. Yesterday was due to see the first hearing in the civil case brought by the founder over ownership of the M5S name and symbol, a hearing later denied by his lawyer. Twenty-four hours later, here comes the blow: the birth of the Movement, Grillo continues, stemmed from “disillusionment with a Western model based on democracy and rights, but increasingly dominated by capitalism. The questions remain, the answers have vanished’. The Movement’s president, Giuseppe Conte, responding to a question from journalists on the matter on the sidelines of the conference ‘Il dividendo sociale sistemico’, said: ‘With all the battles we’re fighting, often against everyone? He had said that Draghi was a Grillo supporter – mind you, draw your own conclusions’. Meanwhile, shortly after the post was published, Andrea Stroppa, Elon Musk’s representative in Italy, took to X in defence of Grillo: “Casaleggio, with all his limitations – often technological – created the Five Star Movement, a powerful innovation brought to the general public by Grillo and betrayed by wretches. It would be right for the Movement to return to its co-founder and to start afresh from the original idea.”

“We,” insists the Movement’s former spokesperson, “had tried to put forward some of these: redistributing income, changing the ruling class, involving citizens in decision-making and planning for the future rather than just managing the next election. We called them the universal basic income, the two-term limit, refunds, direct democracy and the ecological transition; proposals which, over time – he accuses – have become slogans to be trotted out at conferences and forgotten once the buffet is over.” Grillo then moves on to a more general analysis of the “crisis of the Western model”, which he describes as “deeper” and which bears the symptoms of “an illness that politics prefers to exploit rather than cure”. For example, “the unease linked to immigration, when migration flows are left unmanaged and without integration”. He goes on to explain that “if we believe the Western model must be defended, we must make it credible; to do so, we must return to listening to citizens, before fear drives them into the arms of authoritarian models. When democracy ceases to respond, someone comes along who promises to do so in its place – sometimes wearing a uniform, other times controlling an algorithm”. And so the programme “should start from here, from listening”.