Gabanelli and Ranucci, and the difference between armchair journalism and variety show nonsense passed off as a scoop
I get the impression there are two types of report templates, a fact which the journalist tactfully keeps to herself, as a matter of judgement, with her usual austerity and discretion, particularly following the explosion of mystery and laughter surrounding the grotesque farce that began with the alleged ‘friendly’ bomb and its trail of gossip, insinuations and half-truths
Milena Gabanelli (Photo: Ansa) and Sigfrido Ranucci (Photo: Ansa)
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Ferrara, Giuliano. Nato a Roma il 7 gennaio del ’52 da genitori iscritti al partito comunista dal ’42, partigiani combattenti senza orgogli luciferini né retoriche combattentistiche. Famiglia di tradizioni liberali per parte di padre, il nonno Mario era un noto avvocato e pubblicista (editorialista del Mondo di Mario Pannunzio e del Corriere della Sera) che difese gli antifascisti davanti al Tribunale Speciale per la sicurezza dello Stato.