Boy George dedicates a song to the victims of 7 October

Her other pseudonyms and the groups she was part of also served as ‘descriptive names’ for the genre. ‘Angela Dust’ is, in fact, a clear allusion to the English expression ‘angels’ dust’, a reference to the hallucinogen phencyclidine. ‘Jesus Loves You’ was a musical project that blended religious elements from various sources. ‘Dubversive’ combined ‘dub’ – meaning ‘double’ and also the name of a reggae subgenre – with ‘subversive’. ‘The Twin’ – the twin or twins – revisits the theme of the double. And in 2025, she also launched a scathing attack on J.K. Rowling. Five years earlier, the author of “Harry Potter” had expressed the view that only those born biologically female can identify as such. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” commented Emma Watson, who had played Hermione Granger in the films based on the series. “Like other people who have never experienced adulthood without the shadow of wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life that she is unaware of just how ignorant she is,” the writer had replied. At that point, Boy George had in turn commented: “Who cares what J.K. Boring [the English word ‘boring’ means ‘tedious’] thinks about anything? She’s the most boring of the boring. My real life couldn’t care less about her fiction. I’m with Emma Watson. She’s a ‘fire horse’. Rowling is a ‘wooden snake’.” But the two had already had other clashes in the past, during which the singer had repeatedly accused the writer of homophobia.