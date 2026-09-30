Demographics are like a coin with two sides, both of which are indispensable

To the Editor – I have been reading your newspaper for years, even when I do not agree with its political stance. Indeed, it is precisely that distance which forces me each time to focus my thoughts more clearly, just as one squints to see more clearly. A few days ago, in Il Foglio, I came across an analysis of demographic decline and immigration, proposing the idea of a large European agency tasked with selecting the ‘most compatible’ immigrants. A well-structured argument, certainly, but confined within a framework that reduces life to statistics and politics to the management of fears. As someone who comes from the CISL and has spent a career observing society through the faces of working people—not through the charts of financial speculation—I can state this with the frankness of someone who has many years behind them: the problem is not the psychology of the elderly, nor the hard-won prosperity that is said to have made young people lazy. The problem is that, in our attempt to be modern, we have dismantled the social contract that held us together and entrusted everything to the market. We have made work precarious, shifted the burden of care onto families, penalised women and weakened communities. When the fabric of society is torn apart, no amount of perception management can hold it together: decline marches on regardless. Immigration is not a buffer to be meted out sparingly to avoid rejection. It is a structural part of the social contract that we must rebuild. You do not govern by choosing ‘compatible’ people, but by creating the conditions for genuine integration. The CISL tradition does not divide human beings into functional categories: it works to rebuild communities capable of inclusion, because it is only there that life can catch its breath. The real cultural battle is not about persuading people to have children. It is about restoring dignity to work, time to people, a social role to families, and care infrastructure to local communities. The birth rate does not rise through slogans: it rises through justice. I have seen it a thousand times: when a community breaks down, trust declines, participation declines, life declines. When it is rebuilt, children return, families return, the future returns. Demography is not a downward curve: it is a community rising again. Kind regards.