The drift of the pro-Bal movement, where every now and then someone apologises (such as Francesca Albanese)

To the Editor – I would like to share some thoughts with you on the teaching profession today. There was a time when teaching was not simply a job: it was a choice, a responsibility, almost a vocation. Stepping into a classroom meant taking on the extremely delicate task of contributing not only to the cultural but also to the personal development of a generation. Today, however, all too often teaching risks becoming a fallback for those who have not found – or have not wanted to seek – a different path. A stopgap, a means of employment, a sort of safe haven rather than a conscious choice. And when a profession that demands authority, patience, preparation and passion is undertaken without genuine motivation, it is inevitable that something will break down sooner or later. The problem, of course, is not the teacher who arrives at school having followed different paths. Nor can one assume that all educators in the past were better and all those today are inadequate. The issue runs deeper: it is the very notion we have of the role itself. Because teaching does not simply mean imparting knowledge, marking homework or sticking to a timetable. It means instilling respect, responsibility, discipline, curiosity and a sense of duty. It means being, for many young people, one of the first adults outside the family called upon to represent a credible authority figure. And perhaps this is precisely where the change is felt most keenly. A school in which teaching is perceived as a last resort risks creating an increasingly weak relationship between teacher and pupil; a school in which, on the other hand, those who teach truly feel the weight and value of their mission can still have a profound impact on young people’s development. Pupils’ behaviour has also changed: respect for authority, a sense of boundaries, personal responsibility and an awareness of the consequences of one’s actions seem more fragile today. But it would be too simplistic to attribute all this solely to teachers. The family, society, cultural norms and the very way in which we have gradually redefined the concept of authority have played an equally important role. One truth, however, remains difficult to ignore: a school cannot teach responsibility if those called upon to educate do not, first and foremost, feel the responsibility of their own role. The teaching profession should not be something one chooses when one has found nothing else. It should be something one chooses knowing exactly how great a responsibility one holds in one’s hands: not simply a class, but a part of the future.