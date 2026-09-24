A law for schools? Italian first, then a passport

To the editor – Giorgia and Sergio, on the ‘ghettos’ in schools: when the debate moves out of the corridors of power, the Colle speaks out and Palazzo Chigi responds. The institutions are engaging in open dialogue. La Repubblica stands to gain from this. Good news for everyone.

Alberto Bianchi

As long as the dialogue is conducted with a foil, dialogue is welcome, provided it remains a foil.

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To the Editor – Regarding the government’s plans for school class sizes, one detail has escaped my attention: what is the cap set for the children of Italians who do not speak our language?

Giuliano Cazzola

Good point. Under the current system, a young person with Italian citizenship who does not speak Italian well is not counted towards the 30 per cent cap. Under the future law, this could all remain the same. Blue error. Because the issue is not about foreigners. The issue is about those who speak Italian poorly. Italian comes first, then the passport.

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To the Editor – Ultimately, after four years, one can say: if they’d sent a robot to Palazzo Chigi with the sole task of keeping the accounts in check, it would have achieved the same results as the Meloni government. Or not?

Luca Rocca

I’m not sure I could agree with you 110 per cent.

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To the editor – “Some religions impose dress codes on women to restrict their freedom outside the family and to reinforce the restrictions they face within the family. On the other hand, efforts to ban particular items of clothing – for example, the veil in France – seem only to increase the number of women who choose to wear what is forbidden – perhaps more out of solidarity than out of conviction. In short, more laws lead to more veils and more covered bodies. With one possible exception, adds Walzer: the Muslim burqa. Not only because it conceals one’s identity in legal settings – at passport offices, in courts – where an uncovered face is required. But also because, in a liberal democracy, each person’s unique self should be displayed without constraint, both in public and in private” (Michael Walzer, “What It Means to Be a Liberal”, Raffaello Cortina, 2023).

Michele Magno

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To the Editor – After more than four years of war, public attention and direct support from citizens for Ukraine are gradually waning. Whilst the conflict continues to cause casualties, destruction and suffering, many voluntary organisations operating on the ground are facing increasing difficulties in raising funds and maintaining their operations. For this reason, I am taking this opportunity to express a small request: that advertisements be published in these pages dedicated to organisations providing humanitarian support to Ukraine. Such an initiative would be fully in line with Il Foglio’s commitment to Ukraine, enabling you to channel your readers’ generosity towards worthy organisations that are bringing aid to the communities hardest hit by the conflict. Thank you for your attention and for the commitment that you and the editorial team continue to show towards Ukraine, in the knowledge that the defence of its freedom is part of the defence of Europe.