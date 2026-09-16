The timing of Salvini and Conte’s pro-Russian statements is rather good

To the Editor – Whilst Italian politics is weighing up the thresholds for governability bonuses, others are gauging the permeability of our borders and (perhaps) of future governments. During the night of 14–15 September, Italian fighter jets (part of NATO) shot down a drone of suspected Russian origin over Lithuanian territory. A few hours earlier, a Russian frigate fired two signal rockets at a Danish military helicopter in international waters. Clear and obvious signs of peace and dialogue from Moscow. Meanwhile, ProPublica reports that Umar Kremlëv, an oligarch close to Putin, financed part of the wedding celebrations in the Bahamas for Donald J. Trump’s son. The newlyweds have confirmed this, clarifying: ‘A gift from a friend, nothing to do with politics.’ Yet further evidence of a certain ‘familiarity’ between Putin and Trump. After all, a weak, fragmented and divided Europe is a brilliant deal for both of them. Another courageous journalistic investigation reveals how the Russian intelligence services recruit ‘disposable’ spies for operations in Europe. We’re not talking about James Bond, but about cheap labour, sabotage on demand. The Kremlin uses piecework espionage, whilst we are still afraid to talk about ‘hybrid warfare’, let alone have the courage to adopt a ‘democratic shield’ against foreign interference. Amidst this account of a particular day of hybrid warfare, also yesterday in Milan, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini met with Italian businesspeople operating in Russia. This time, it is not Salvini himself who is telling us about it – he who is usually so generous with selfies of his meals, from breakfast through to lunch and dinner. This time, it is the Russian ambassador Paramonov who is telling us about it; on Telegram channels, he applauds the return to ‘common sense’ and hopes that the Italian government will draw the necessary conclusions. This hope is interpreted as a call for a proactive change of heart by the Italian government regarding Russian sanctions and the resumption of trade with Russia. The aggressor thus becomes the victim, and the sanctioned party poses as the aggrieved. While Italian pilots defend allied airspace, the Deputy Prime Minister is lauded by the Russian ambassador. Call it what you will… government cohesion. On the other hand, former Prime Minister Conte is insisting on vetoing the continuation of military aid to Ukraine, at the very same time as the PD’s secretary, Elly Schlein, reaffirms her support for Kyiv. But which of these two positions will prevail, if they are to govern together? The scope is broad, but foreign policy cannot be two-faced. Waving a European flag is not enough to untangle the knot. One can compromise on a programme, but one cannot negotiate over the right of a people under attack to defend themselves (and defend us). This is the ‘opossum strategy’ of Italian bipolarism: playing dead in order to preserve alliances. European security thus becomes a variable to be assessed after the seats have been counted. Now that the political circus surrounding the electoral law is over, an alternative to the two poles is as essential as bread: common defence, support for Ukraine, European sovereignty. If there is one political legacy we should be able to draw from Emma Bonino’s story, it is that the European Union is not merely a political prospect: it is a shared destiny of the European peoples to be built and defended, not least by preventing our beloved Europe from falling at the feet of Trump and Putin.