The ANM in Caltanissetta takes a stand against Scarpinato

The expressions used by Scarpinato, the ANM in Caltanissetta stated in a note, “go beyond the legitimate exercise of the right to criticise”, “call into question the independence and autonomy of the judiciary, as they suggest it is subject to external control and, in an unacceptable manner, portray differences in judgement amongst magistrates as ideological conflicts within the district”. Therefore, the ANM executive committee in Caltanissetta “expresses its full solidarity and support for colleagues who have become the target of attacks and exploitation, and hopes that the debate on matters of public interest will take place without fuelling mistrust towards magistrates, who are committed to carrying out their work on a daily basis”. The statement represents a rebuke to the former magistrate Scarpinato, while, remarkably, the national ANM has so far remained silent.