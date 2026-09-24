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Riccardo Bossi, son of Umberto, has been arrested. He is to serve a sentence of 5 years and 9 months.
The convictions of the eldest son of the Lega’s founder relate to events in 2011 and 2020 concerning the offences of embezzlement, fraud and the unauthorised receipt of the citizen’s income.
24 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: ANSA
Riccardo Bossi, the eldest son of Lega founder Umberto Bossi, was arrested yesterday in Busto Arsizio (Varese) following the enforcement of a combined sentence totalling 5 years and 9 months. The order, signed by the public prosecutor of Busto Arsizio, Carlo Nocerino, was carried out by the Carabinieri, who went to Bossi’s home and took him to Busto Arsizio prison. The convictions relate to offences committed in 2011 and 2020, including embezzlement, fraud and the unauthorised receipt of the citizenship income. Excluded from the total is the sentence (dating from June 2025) of one year and four months for mistreating his mother.