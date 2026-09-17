Cutting back on medication puts your health at risk. An appeal

We have already reported a significant reduction in planned new launches in Europe following the MFN announcement. Naturally, there is no single explanation for such complex industrial decisions. But the signal must be interpreted for what it is: the global geography of pharmaceutical innovation is changing, and Europe must react swiftly. Because a drug that arrives later is not merely a problem for the industry. Above all, it means a therapeutic opportunity reaching patients later. And when clinical research or investment moves elsewhere, knowledge, skills, technologies and the capacity for innovation move with the capital. This is why health policy and industrial policy can no longer proceed separately. Italy possesses assets that few European nations can boast: significant production capacity, Italian and international companies deeply integrated into global supply chains, scientific expertise, research and a highly skilled workforce. An industrial base that generates exports and added value and contributes to the nation’s health security. But precisely because we are strong, we must raise our ambitions. It is not enough simply to preserve what we have built. The aim must be to position Italy in the global race for innovation, competing with the United States, China and other major economies for the research, clinical trials, new technological platforms and investments that will shape medicine over the next ten years. To achieve this, we must recognise that pharmaceutical investment knows no borders. A new plant, a production line, a research centre or a clinical trial is established wherever the conditions are best. Scientific quality and expertise matter, but increasingly so do the speed of decision-making, the predictability of regulations and the ability to recognise the value of innovation.