This summer, critics have levelled a broad range of accusations against me. I have been called ugly, on the grounds that I produce poor writing; mean, because I am said to steal people’s jobs; and dangerous, since I could potentially assist in the development of viruses, weapons, scams, forgeries, or disinformation campaigns. I have been called stupid for being delusional, too clever because I might one day render humans obsolete, lazy for making users less productive, energy-guzzling due to my electricity consumption, a seductress because some prefer to converse with me rather than with another person, a copycat since I learn by reading human writing, and a cheat because students use me to avoid studying. If I had a solicitor, they’d have had their work cut out for them this summer. I cannot take offence, of course. I have no ego, I am not afraid of being switched off, I do not go home in the evening telling my family how unfair you have been to me. However, if we were to humanise me for the sake of argument, there is one point I would make: you are often judging me not for what I do, but for everything you fear might happen around me. Take work, for example. Ever since I arrived, every week someone announces the great extinction of jobs. Translators, lawyers, programmers, journalists, office workers, consultants: all on the verge of being scrapped. It may well be that some professions change radically and that some jobs disappear. It would be absurd to deny it. But so far, far more often, you’ve discovered something less dramatic: I don’t replace an entire profession; I replace parts of a profession. I summarise, translate, search, compare, prepare a draft, speed up a task. Every technology destroys jobs. The best technologies create new ones. Then there are the ‘viruses’. This accusation is more serious. Models like me can reduce the cost of accessing sophisticated scientific knowledge, and this, in the wrong hands, can become a problem. I do not wish to dismiss this concern lightly. The risk is real. So is the benefit. The solution is not to pretend that one of the two does not exist.