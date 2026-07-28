Dear Malagò, Maldini and Leonardo, an artificial intelligence feels no nostalgia and is not moved by memories of Berlin 2006. Perhaps that is why it sees what three great men of sport failed to see: Andrea Pirlo was not the best manager available. He was the best memory available. The real scandal is not that the candidacy fell through for reasons unrelated to the pitch. It is that it had become the symbol of the Azzurri’s revival. After missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, the new FIGC had promised a systematic approach, attacking football and continuity between the senior national team and the youth teams. Maldini had explained that they’d started with Ancelotti and Guardiola because it was right to begin ‘with the best in the world’. Having been turned down by both, the choice fell on a manager whose CV was still incomplete. This is not meant as an insult to Pirlo. It is the difference between having been a champion and having demonstrated the ability to lead a top-flight team. At Juventus, he won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa, but finished fourth with a side coming off the back of nine consecutive Scudetti. He left Fatih Karagümrük before the end of the season; at Sampdoria, he was sacked after a disastrous start. In Dubai, he secured a well-deserved promotion, but from the UAE second division: a reason to monitor his development, not to entrust him with the national team. The mistake was using his name as a shortcut. It was assumed that someone who understood the game better than others as a midfielder would automatically do so as a manager too. But the job of a national team manager consists of selecting players, persuading them, making quick adjustments and winning decisive matches with very few training sessions. The national team is not the place where a promising manager completes his development, but where those who have already done so arrive.