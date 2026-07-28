Accounting nightmare. It records all of Ukraine’s wounds and deletes what it has saved

Marco Travaglio writes that Ukraine, “partly thanks to our aid”, has lost 21 per cent of its territory, its wealthiest regions, much of its access to the sea, hundreds of thousands of soldiers and millions of people. The tragedy he describes is true. The causal link he suggests is false. The correct comparison is not between an armed Ukraine and a Ukraine that remained at peace, but between a Ukraine supported by the West and a Ukraine left to fend for itself in the face of an invasion aimed at capturing Kyiv, overthrowing the government and bringing the country back under Russian control. Travaglio counts what Ukraine has lost, not what it has prevented Putin from conquering. The territory currently controlled by Russia amounts to around 20 per cent and includes Crimea and parts of the Donbas that have been occupied since 2014. Since February 2022, Moscow has conquered around 12 per cent of Ukrainian territory, having come much closer to its initial objectives in the first few weeks. By autumn 2022, Kyiv had recaptured around 75,000 square kilometres. It fails to mention that the capital has not fallen, that the government has not been overthrown, that the Russian army has been repelled from the north, that Kherson has been liberated, and that strategic cities such as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Odessa have remained under Ukrainian control. Even the phrase about ‘three-quarters of the access to the sea’ omits a crucial element. Ukraine has not lost the Black Sea: it retains Odessa and other ports, has forced the Russian fleet to withdraw from Sevastopol and has opened a maritime corridor for exports.