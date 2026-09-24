The Council of Ministers has given the go-ahead for a cap on the number of foreign pupils in schools: a maximum of 30 per cent per class. Meloni: "Let’s avoid ghetto classes"

According to reports, the Council of Ministers has given the go-ahead to the decree-law introducing a 30 per cent cap on the number of foreign pupils in each class. The same measure also prohibits participation in activities whilst the face is covered. In the event of a breach, according to a draft circulated this afternoon, an administrative fine of between 200 and 1,000 euros would be imposed.

The draft decree-law contains urgent measures to ensure the smooth start of the 2026/2027 academic year, to support the measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan falling within the remit of the Ministry of Education and Merit, and to promote the integration of foreign students within the school system as well as in higher education and research. Among other things, the decree-law would include a cap on the number of foreign pupils per class and a ban on the wearing of burqas and niqabs during school activities.

“Today, the Council of Ministers approved the decree on schools. A 30 per cent cap on the number of pupils in classes who do not have an adequate command of Italian, more resources to help them learn our language, and a ban on burqas and niqabs in schools. These are common-sense measures that do not divide, but help to achieve genuine integration, avoiding ‘ghetto’ classes and giving all pupils the same opportunities,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media. “This is the direction we want to continue to follow,” she added, “a school system that promotes integration without compromising on the rules, that supports those facing the greatest difficulties, and that ensures everyone starts on an equal footing.”