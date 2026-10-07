European cynicism towards Kyiv

If Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union, it will be a ‘second-class’ member. Yesterday, the Commission presented its proposals for the revision of the pre-enlargement policy, and buried deep within the document is a clause that demonstrates just how frightened EU leaders are by the prospect of integrating Ukraine. The Commission believes it is necessary to draw up a specific agreement for Ukraine’s agricultural sector. Once it joins the EU, Ukraine would not be eligible for funding under the Common Agricultural Policy , whilst certain sensitive agricultural products would be permanently excluded from the European single market. The definition of ‘sensitive agricultural products’ is currently very broad: it covers not only wheat and flour, but also eggs, sugar, poultry, oats, maize, semolina and honey. This would be the first instance of the EU imposing tariffs on an EU member state.

The Commission’s document justifies the decision on the grounds of “the size, structure and extremely high levels of productivity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector”. Commission sources have offered even more embarrassing explanations. If Ukraine were to divert its agricultural exports to the EU market, Egypt and other North African countries would risk “a famine”, said one official. The Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, was more candid in her response to a question from Il Foglio: “We must protect farmers in the EU.” The Ukrainian Minister for Agriculture, Taras Vysotskyi, condemned the idea of permanent restrictions, which run counter to the very logic of enlargement. It would take courage to explain and convince EU citizens of the benefits of enlargement. But the fear of farmers’ protests and an electoral backlash prevails. The Commission’s stance is not only a betrayal of Ukraine, but a dangerous game. Giving false hope to a country at war, which is fighting against the Russian aggressor to join the European family, could ultimately drive it into the arms of Europe’s enemies.