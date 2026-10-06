Die Linke is quick to make accusations

The Left has a very ‘à la carte’ notion of justice in mind; its representatives speak freely about Israel, Zionism, apartheid and genocide, yet they do not tolerate being accused in Germany of hating Jews after some people at party rallies chant ‘death to the IDF’, the Israeli army. The first exploratory talks between Die Linke, the Greens and the SPD suggest that Frau Eralp could become Berlin’s first mayor of Turkish origin. However, even her prospective red-green allies have asked her to put her own house in order regarding hostility towards Jews and Israel. So far, she has not denounced them.