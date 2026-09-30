The bad teachers of Vietnam

In recent years, Vietnam has stepped up its crackdown on dissidents: in 2025, over 55 activists were arrested, and on 18 September, Human Rights Watch reported that over 160 political prisoners were being held in Vietnam. Viet Tan claims that the charge of illegal entry is a ‘blatant fabrication’ designed to disguise an abduction. Yet among one-party states, Vietnam remains the West’s great hope: the economy is flourishing, the population is growing, and over the years the Party’s authoritarianism has smoothed out some of the most glaring problems. But examples of authoritarian parties that go unpunished no matter what they do are on the rise, and Vietnamese President To Lam must have realised that the carrot and stick approach pays off more than a long road towards openness. The recent arrest of activists is also a problem for the EU, which was due to implement the free trade agreement with Vietnam – which came into force six years ago – from next year.