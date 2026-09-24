Macron is not trying to trip up the Pope

Yet this is standard practice: in a country where the separation of church and state remains clear-cut, and where some have taken issue with the fact that the Pope has even been granted the Place de la Concorde for Saturday’s Eucharistic celebration, the sacred dogma of secularism cannot be disregarded. And so the President will confine himself to receiving Leo XIV with full honours at the Élysée and accompanying him to Metz for the event concerning Europe – and therefore of a more strictly political nature. But the political exploitation has already begun: immediately after the Élysée confirmed the President’s absence, Marion Maréchal Le Pen made it known that she would be in the square with the faithful to pray and join the Pope in prayer. With the presidential elections just a few months away, the race to secure the Élysée Palace among the competing political forces is also being played out through attendance at a Mass. Religion as an instrumentum regni. Nothing new.