The Houthi conundrum

On the other hand, the Pentagon has always been clear: a ‘hit-and-run’ military campaign in Yemen is ineffective because the Houthis have demonstrated a resilience that only the White House – and Europe, which has so far limited itself to half-hearted military operations such as Aspides – have turned a blind eye to. Even the only ‘boots on the ground’ – the internationally recognised Yemeni government backed by Riyadh – is falling apart as soon as it takes up arms against the terrorists. Having lost control of Bab el Mandab and the Strait, the west coast is now entirely in Houthi hands. Attention is now turning to the interior, to Taiz and Marib. “If they fall, it’s game over,” ran yesterday’s headline in the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. But despite the warnings and the damage to international trade, a measured response prevails. Yesterday, the G7 called on Iran to “stop arming the Houthis”. That’s a bit of a let-off.