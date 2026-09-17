Trump unveils his orbital weapon to come to the negotiating table with Xi Jinping in a position of strength

Timing, however, in the case of Trump’s leadership, is never coincidental. Meink’s announcement of an unspecified ‘mega-weapon’ in space comes just a few days after the US President’s statement that the United States is ‘ahead of China’ in the field of artificial intelligence: ‘Whoever wins the AI challenge wins it all,’ said Trump. Such announcements are never followed by a show of force—which is what actually establishes a deterrent effect—and so today many analysts harbor a suspicion: in a week’s time, the US President will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face once again, and the only way to command any credibility at the negotiating table with the second most powerful man in the world is to sit down from a position of strength. In space, Beijing seeks to gain a strategic and technological advantage over America, particularly from a military perspective, which is why it invests far more than Washington and takes far greater risks than the rest of the world. But in an era of strongmen who prefer announcements to results on the ground, trusting one another becomes the most difficult gamble of all.