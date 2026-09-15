The land of (lost) candidacies

The race for alliances has therefore already begun. Nairobi will bring the World Championships to Africa for the first time. And within the Italian Athletics Federation, there are those who interpret this decision within the context of the electoral landscape: on the eve of Coe’s succession, having the African federations on one’s side could carry significant weight. The lesson is clear. Major bids are not won solely on the strength of bid documents, facilities and tradition. They are won by building coalitions, political capital and relationships. Italy has increased its international visibility and can boast a stability that others lack. Precisely for this reason, the outcome carries even greater weight. Being present at the negotiating table matters. But every now and then, to prove that you really carry weight, you also need to win.