The Electrolux dispute has eased, but the spectre of a Chinese takeover (with a possible acquisition) remains

The Electrolux dispute has eased. It is fair to say that, compared with the drastic targets set by the Swedish group (1,700 outright redundancies), the combined action of the Ministry of Economic Development (MIMIT), the trade unions and the regions concerned has yielded some results. It is obvious that the structural crisis facing the European household appliance sector in the face of the onslaught from Asian manufacturers cannot be resolved with a stroke of the minister’s pen, but there appears to be scope to manage its effects and, in the meantime, to explore what a joint response might look like at the Brussels level.

Redundancies have been taken off the table, and the key tool for managing the Electrolux crisis will be voluntary redundancy schemes backed by a company investment (90 million). The package the Swedes will offer to persuade workers in Porcia and Susegana to hang up their Electrolux overalls remains to be determined, but there appears to be a fair number of workers at the two factories willing to negotiate their departure. The local labour market looks set to absorb the redundancies, particularly if they are spread over three years. In any case, Minister Adolfo Urso has also guaranteed that the state is ready to play ‘its part’. But how many employees will have to leave? According to the figures provided yesterday at the ministerial meeting, the figure is expected to be 1,250 (600 office staff and 650 production workers – a significant number) – but the minister and the trade unions hope to reduce this number as the dispute progresses.

As for the Cerreto plant in the Marche region, which the Swedes had previously called for to be closed, it has been decided for the time being not to pull the plug. The workers will remain at the factory and a process of re-industrialisation will begin with the arrival of new investors from the sector or from related industries. The trade unions, albeit with some slight differences of opinion, have welcomed the new direction taken in the dispute, not least because they know it should not be difficult to find volunteers for voluntary redundancy, particularly if there are ‘robust social safety nets’. A further meeting has already been scheduled for 29 October, at which the resolution of the dispute is expected to be formalised. Brussels’ involvement, in the form of Commissioner Stéphane Sejourné – who was put under pressure by a joint position from the industrialised countries (Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Poland and Slovakia) calling for new policies to manage the transition of the white goods industry, starting with a review of the CBAM and measures to tackle high energy costs – has played a significant role in easing tensions.