Poste Italiane takes another step towards TIM and goes all-in

In practical terms, Poste will have full visibility over TIM’s main activities and initiatives and will be involved at an early stage in the assessment of operations of major strategic importance. The stated aim is to coordinate industrial policies, integrate expertise, infrastructure and technologies, and develop synergies, whilst maintaining the legal autonomy of TIM and its subsidiaries, not least to protect minority shareholders. For the time being, the composition of TIM’s board of directors remains unchanged, and Pietro Labriola is expected to remain at the helm of the company during the initial phase of the integration. On the stock market, TIM’s share price fell by 2.6 per cent. Poste’s share price rose by 1.04 per cent.