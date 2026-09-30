The request to close the Ustica case has been withdrawn following France’s willingness to cooperate. Lo Voi: “A new line of inquiry is opening up”

The documents made available cover a long period, stretching back to the early 1990s, and are said to include those from the French Ministry of Defence as well as computer files. In the note from the French Embassy sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and forwarded via the Prime Minister’s Office to the Ministry of Justice and, in turn, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome, the French Embassy also states its willingness to comply with any further requests should they arise .

Today’s decision comes after decades of unanswered requests and unfulfilled letters rogatory dating back to the 1990s. The investigating office at Piazzale Clodio will today produce a substantial body of documentation covering the period from 1981 to 1994, drawing also on old requests for international judicial cooperation. Among the materials to be provided to the Roman public prosecutors are the radar tracks from the hours during which the tragedy occurred, the routes of the aircraft carriers Clemenceau and Foch, the flight plans of military aircraft bound for Libyan territory, and the controversial track known as LL004, intercepted at the time by the Poggio Ballone station near the Sardinian military airbase at Solenzara.