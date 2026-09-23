A 22-year-old worker has died whilst working at the Colosseum. The monument has been closed. Meloni: “Unacceptable”

A 22-year-old worker died last night at the Colosseum, where he was installing a new lighting system at height. The man’s name was Andrea Moretti and, according to reports, he is believed to have fallen from a height of around ten metres. The Minister for Culture, Alessandro Giuli, went to the scene immediately after hearing the news, ordered work to be halted and, this morning, also ordered the monument to be closed to the public. “A tragic event that leaves us dismayed and stunned,” he commented

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences in a statement. “Dying at the age of 22 is unacceptable, and even more so if it happens at work. In Andrea’s name, too, we will continue to do our part, to commit ourselves and to make every effort to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.” Meloni called for the matter to be clarified as soon as possible.