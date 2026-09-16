More than one in four workplace fatalities occur whilst travelling to or from work, where safety depends on the roads

It is a detail that tends to get lost in public debate. The tally of workplace fatalities, repeated with every new accident, lumps together those who fall from scaffolding and those who are hit by a car on a zebra crossing at seven in the morning. In the first case, the question is who was responsible for supervising the building site; in the second, the focus is more on the safety of the junction and the speed of the cars .

INAIL classifies deaths whilst travelling to or from work as work-related deaths because the law provides specific protection for them. Since 2000, accidents whilst travelling to or from work have been covered in the same way as those occurring on the premises, provided the route is the usual one and the use of a private car is necessary; for those travelling by bicycle, cover has always applied, since 2015. This insurance approach makes sense, but it has an impact on the debate: deaths with very different causes and remedies end up being included in the same total. The employer has little control over commuting journeys, because the obligations under the Consolidated Law on Safety generally (if transport is not provided by the company) end at the boundaries of the workplace. In the case of the violinist at the Petruzzelli Theatre, for example, inspections and the ‘points-based’ driving licence system on building sites would not have made any difference. Such deaths are prevented by other means: safer roads, junctions and cycle paths; traffic regulations; enforcement; and a public transport system that offers an alternative to the car for shift workers. Many of these measures fall not so much within the remit of the Ministry of Labour as that of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which drafts the Highway Code and allocates funds for local public transport. Furthermore, responsibility is shared: enforcement is the remit of the police, whilst a large part of the road network falls under the jurisdiction of regions, provinces and local authorities. Rules and resources, however, stem from there, and the new Highway Code, which comes into force in December 2024, shows that the government can take action on that front.