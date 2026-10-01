The Church is reborn by listening to the hearts of the people, not through endless synodal processes and futile pastoral plans

One is then led to wonder whether this sense of wonder – Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline said he wept at the sight of people flocking to the Champs-Élysées – might not also stem from the fact that, for far too many years, the belief was that a revival could be fostered not by nurturing the true spirit of the People of God – those who sing the ‘Salve Regina’ whenever they can and who make their way to the Grotto of Massabielle – but rather by setting up colossal synodal projects, convening endless assemblies on pastoral plans, training and development. By organising synods on synodality of infinite duration, longer than councils themselves and with vague, predictable and utopian content. Projects and groups, circles and workshops. All intent on discussing vertical and horizontal synodality, and the never-ending involvement of the laity. Things that interest no one, save for niche groups of theologians in search of lost time, sociologists convinced they are still in the twilight of the 1960s, and the odd radical priest who claims priests are unnecessary. Could this finally be the moment when it is realised that the Church cannot be reformed by sitting round a table writing documents that almost no one will ever read? A very clear signal has come from the heart of French Catholicism.