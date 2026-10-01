ReligionMESSAGES FROM FRANCE
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The Church is reborn by listening to the hearts of the people, not through endless synodal processes and futile pastoral plans
Could this finally be the moment when people realise that the Church cannot be reformed by sitting round a table and drafting documents that almost no one will ever read? A very clear signal has come from the heart of French Catholicism.
1 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Rome. “Rebirth” is the word which, according to the Pope, sums up his trip to France, to which he devoted yesterday morning’s catechesis. Leo XIV was truly moved by what he saw and heard during the four days spent in Paris, Lourdes and Metz. Even the most inattentive of observers had noticed it: his deep emotion, to the point of tears, every time the “Salve Regina” was sung. So much for the forgotten periphery, so much for the Christian West being finished and in decline. It took very little to rekindle the embers that had long smouldered beneath the ashes. “It is interesting,” said the Pontiff, “to draw a parallel between the celebration of Vespers in the Cathedral and the Youth Vigil held that very evening in the vast Stade de France in Paris. Two completely different places, and yet two complementary events, almost united spiritually. What united them? The Church, which is not made of stone or concrete, but of people who love Jesus Christ because they have been loved by Him. At Notre-Dame there were priests and deacons, consecrated persons and pastoral workers; at the stadium there was the new generation of France: new – I would say – not only in terms of age, but even more so in spirit, in freedom of heart and of faith. Young people who sang and shouted, but who also remained silent, listening. Attentive and moved faces, revealing hearts yearning for truth and love. To them I said with joy: ‘You are the saints of France!’. That Vigil was a great sign of hope.” A hope that is also borne out by the figures – which the French bishops themselves describe as “inexplicable” – relating to the exponential growth in adult baptisms recorded in recent years. “A wonderful surprise from God,” he called it. Leo XIV, who had already realised on the plane that those crowds of young people were “obviously searching for something”, returned to the subject: the Mass at the Place de la Concorde. “There, the sign of rebirth appeared in a striking way: the liturgical assembly stretched all the way along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe and beyond. At the moment of Communion, everyone was able to receive the Eucharist, which was distributed everywhere. This is the true rebuilding, the restoration of the Church that only God can bring about, through the intercession of the Virgin Mary.”
One is then led to wonder whether this sense of wonder – Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline said he wept at the sight of people flocking to the Champs-Élysées – might not also stem from the fact that, for far too many years, the belief was that a revival could be fostered not by nurturing the true spirit of the People of God – those who sing the ‘Salve Regina’ whenever they can and who make their way to the Grotto of Massabielle – but rather by setting up colossal synodal projects, convening endless assemblies on pastoral plans, training and development. By organising synods on synodality of infinite duration, longer than councils themselves and with vague, predictable and utopian content. Projects and groups, circles and workshops. All intent on discussing vertical and horizontal synodality, and the never-ending involvement of the laity. Things that interest no one, save for niche groups of theologians in search of lost time, sociologists convinced they are still in the twilight of the 1960s, and the odd radical priest who claims priests are unnecessary. Could this finally be the moment when it is realised that the Church cannot be reformed by sitting round a table writing documents that almost no one will ever read? A very clear signal has come from the heart of French Catholicism.