Listen to Silvia Salis on the Ilva crisis

Governor Decaro, who was vague on the matter, is the recipient of the letter in which Venkatesh Jindal informed him that, under the plan agreed with the government, the Indian company would take only the rolling mills, leaving the hot-rolling section to the state. The state would thus have shouldered legal problems, CO₂ quotas and costs, whilst supplying Jindal with slabs at below cost. Decaro therefore knew, before the court ruling, that Urso would have launched a new tender to sell off only the cold-rolling section. Even though the government now justifies this decision on the basis of the ruling. Why don’t Decaro, the PD and the trade unions call them out on this? Do they prefer to follow the lead of the courts and environmentalists? Ministers Foti, Abodi and Fitto will be in Taranto today (at the stadium, not at Ilva). If they wished to make their voices heard, the trade unions that have threatened a strike – together with the mayor, Decaro and the entire PD – would have this opportunity. When Renzi and Di Maio came to Taranto, the ‘red zone’ was needed. Today, they’re all at the stadium.