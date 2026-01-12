Golden Globes 2026, la notte delle riconferme

Serie tv in continuità con gli Emmy, cinema già proiettato verso gli Oscar e una sola vera novità: l’ingresso del podcast tra le categorie premiate

Siamo alla numero ottantatré. Ottantatreesima edizione dei Golden Globes, i premi – anticamera degli Oscar – assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreing Press che si sono tenuti stanotte in diretta dal Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills. Presentati per il secondo anno consecutivo dalla comica Nikki Glaser (e andati in onda negli Stati Uniti su Cbs e in streaming su Paramount +), hanno visto – tra le sparute novità - una nuova categoria ovvero quella di miglior podcast, il premio alla carriera a Sarah Jessica Parker ed Hellen Mirren e una parata di stelle soprattutto tra i presentatori. Fronte film, i Globes sono ambiti ma soprattutto come preludio e buon auspicio per le statuette dorate mentre, a tema serie, rappresentano i massimi riconoscimenti.

Partiamo quindi dai “fratelli minori” seriali che hanno visto una sostanziale riconferma di quanto avvenuto agli Emmy Awards di quest’anno. La miglior serie drammatica è The Pitt, quella comica è The Studio e la miniserie è Adolescence (che si porta a casa tre premi – decisamente meritati – anche per gli attori). Il miglior attore drammatico è Noah Wyle, la migliore attrice è Rhea Seehorn per Pluribus. Vince anche Michelle Williams come miglior attrice in una miniserie (Dying for sex) e Seth Rogen come miglior attore per The Studio. Il premio come miglior stand up comedy va a Mortality di Ricky Gervais. Fronte film, le pellicole più premiate sono Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson che vince come miglior film, musical o commedia, miglior regista, miglior sceneggiatura e miglior attrice non protagonista. Soddisfazioni anche per Hamnet – Nel nome del figlio di Chloé Zhao: la pellicola della regista cinese si porta a casa i riconoscimenti come miglior film drammatico e miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico. Bene anche il film brasiliano L’agente segreto che vince come miglior film straniero e miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico. Timothée Chalamet batte Leonardo Di Caprio e vince come miglior attore protagonista in Marty Supreme, Stellan Skarsgård come Miglior attore non protagonista in un film per la pellicola Sentimental Value e Rose Byrne come Miglior attrice protagonista in un film musical o commedia per il film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Il miglior podcast – nuova categoria introdotta quest’anno – va a Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Qui di seguito l’elenco di tutti premi. Attendiamo ora l’ultimo giro, con le più ambite statuette dorate.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMICA O MUSICAL

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMICA O MUSICAL

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMICA O MUSICAL

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

MIGLIOR STAND-UP COMEDY

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

MIGLIOR PODCAST

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

SmartLess (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MIGLIOR FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Una battaglia dopo l'altra

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

MIGLIOR RISULTATO AL BOX OFFICE

Avatar: Fuoco e cenere

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible :The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

It Was Just an Accident (Francia)

No Other Choice (Corea del Sud)

The Secret Agent (Brasile)

Sentimental Value (Norvegia)

Sirat (Spagna)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo Dicaprio (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM DRAMMAMATICO

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Benicio Del Toro (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

MIGLIOR REGISTA DI FILM

Paul Thomas Anderson (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA DI FILM

Paul Thomas Anderson (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA DI UN FILM

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (Una battaglia dopo l'altra)

Kangding Ray (Sirat)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE DI UN FILM

“Dream as One” (Avatar: Fuoco e cenere)

“Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)

“I Lied To You” (Sinners)

“No Place Like Home” (Wicked: For Good)

“The Girl in the Bubble” (Wicked: For Good)

“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)