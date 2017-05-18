Perché alcune società sono più innovative e dinamiche di altre? Questo straordinario paper di Edmund Phelps propone una teoria dell’innovazione che va oltre l’analisi istituzionalista. Buone norme servono, dice il premio Nobel per l’economia, ma le riforme non bastano se non si innestano su un tessuto sociale dinamico. Il dinamismo deriva anzitutto da una conquista etica, che si può riassumere nelle caratteristiche di individualismo, vitalità e libera espressione di sé tipiche delle economie moderne.

Questi valori, però, sono messi in crisi da un crescente corporativismo, che nasce da una sempre più forte paura del futuro e ostilità verso la competizione, la tensione verso il successo e il cambiamento. In una parola: il rigetto della centralità della figura dell’imprenditore e della concorrenza come motore di crescita e benessere, per abbracciare una cultura sempre più orientata alla protezione, alla rendita e alla chiusura. Il risultato?

By now, corporatism is pervasive in all the nations of the West. Corporatism is behind the metastasis of vested interests, clientelism and cronyism that has brought a welter of regulations, grants, loans, guarantees, deductions, carve-outs, and evergreen patents mainly to serve vested interests, political clients, and cronies... Corporatist thinking is behind various developments in the private sector. With the rise of stakeholders, anyone deciding to start an innovative company would have to expect that its property rights would be diluted as it copes with an array of figures – its own workforce, interest groups, advocates, and community representatives – who ardently believe they have a legitimate “stake” in the company’s results. Many employees feel they have the right to hold on to their jobs – no matter that many others would do the job for far less money – so long as they add something to profit or the company makes a profit from other divisions that can cover the loss.